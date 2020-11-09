The Tipperary footballers will mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday by wearing a 1920-style jersey for their Munster final clash against Cork.

The green and white jersey was worn by the Tipp men a century ago when they played Dublin in Croke Park on November 21st.

The game was stormed by RIC soldiers in retaliation for an IRA attack earlier that day. Fourteen civilians were killed at the match with many more wounded.

One of those shot dead was Tipperary player Michael Hogan, after whom the Hogan stand in Croke Park is named.

This year’s Munster football final will be held on November 22nd with the venue yet to be confirmed.

On a high following their narrow win over Kerry yesterday, Cork will be formidable opponents as the Premier county try to bridge an 85-year Munster title gap.

Confirming the decision to change jerseys for the day, a statement from Tipperary GAA said: “It is only fitting that the Tipperary team will wear the official replica green and white jersey as worn by Tipperary on that eventful day as a mark of respect to all of the fallen.”

“Croke Park recently approved this jersey as the first official Tipperary Bloody Sunday replica which features an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve along with the official Tipperary and GAA crests.”

The county board also confirmed that sponsors Teneo have agreed to forego placing their name on the jersey to allow for the printing of ‘Tipperary’ in gold in line with the 1920 jersey.

Tipp-native and Teneo chairman Declan Kelly said he was “honoured to be associated with the Tipperary Senior Football team as we commemorate this very significant period in our history”.

The statement added the Tipp players and management were honoured to wear the replica jersey and play their part in marking the event.