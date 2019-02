The Taoiseach Leo Varadakar has defended the decision making that was made in regards to the planning of the National Children’s Hospital

He was responding to questions from Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath recently about the cost overrun.

Deputy McGrath also pleaded with Leo Varadakar to listen to more experienced people on the project.

The Taoiseach conceded that there may have been cheaper alternatives, but he insists that the decisions that have been made are still the right ones.

Share it:













Don't Miss