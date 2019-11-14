A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí following a CAB search operation this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau’s search targeted the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

Five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted in 21 searches across eight counties. The counties involved were Longford, Offaly, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin.

The man was arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

The following items were seized:

Six motor vehicles

191 Ford Focus

181 Ford Focus x2

181 Ford Ranger

161 Ford Focus x2

TuffMac car trailer

Car towing dolly

Three Rolex watches

Designer Handbags

€18,600 cash

Fake €20 notes

Financial documents

Computers and mobile phones

Drugs paraphernalia