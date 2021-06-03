By Cillian Doyle.

A Tipperary senator has called on Ryanair to install satphones in all of their cockpits.

It’s after the airline had one of its planes diverted to Minsk by Belarussian authorities, with journalist Roman Protasevich on board.

A leading opposition politician in the country says the blogger has been beaten and tortured in jail.

Tipperary’s Garrett Ahearn told the senate a SatPhone would have allowed the crew to call Dubin Airport to fact-check the information they were receiving from Belarus.