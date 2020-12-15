Tipperary schools sign up to particupate in a new national LGBTI+ Safe & Supportive Schools Project.

Borrisokane Community College and Colaiste Mhuire Co Ed are 2 of 18 nationwide schools leading the way by partnering with BeLonGTo Youth Services.

It aims to cover policies and practices across 6 areas including Staff Organisation & Development, Curriculum and Direct Support To Young People.

Principal of Colaiste Mhuire Dennis Quinn explains more:

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, when you get off the school bus in the morning and walk into our school, you have a right to feel safe.

“You have a right to come in a know that no one is going to say a word to you in any shape or form that is going to make you feel uncomfortable. As a school body we are adament about that.”

The project has been described as ground-breaking with its approach to creating a school environment that is fully inclusive of LGBTI+ students, thus changing the lives of thousands of young people across Ireland.

They are partnering with BeLonG To Youth Services – the national organisation supporting LGBTI+ young people in Ireland.