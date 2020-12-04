The GAA have announced Tipperary native will take charge of this year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling final.

Fergal Horgan has been appointed the referee for next week’s All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Waterford.

It’ll be the Tipperary’s official’s second time to take charge of the decider, having previously been the man in the middle for the senior clash 2017 final.

He has also refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2014, and the All Ireland senior club final in 2019.

In this year’s championship, Horgan took charge of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Waterford and Kilkenny, the Leinster Final between Kilkenny and Galway as well as the Munster championship clash of Clare and Limerick.

Cork’s Colm Lyons is the standby referee.

Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO