A Tipperary man has begun an appeal against his conviction and sentence for the rape of his foster daughter.

The 42 year old was jailed for 12 years after getting her drunk and attacking her while his wife was away.

The victim Ciara Monaghan waived her right to anonymity so her attacker could be named.

Her foster father – Richard Moloney of Tullaskeagh Drive in Roscrea was convicted last year of raping and sexually assaulting her in July 2016.

The trial heard – he bought the then 16 year old and her friend alcohol – and made them play drinking games.

When the friend went to bed, Moloney then forced himself on his foster daughter – in what was described by the Judge as a violent and degrading assault.

He was jailed for 12 years and moved to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

His barrister claimed today there were parts of the Judge’s charge to the jurors with an either/or scenario that could have boxed them into a corner.

But the Defence argued its evident the charge did no such thing.

A decision on the appeal is due at a later date.