Tipperary hurling legend Theo English has died at the age of 90.

English won five senior All-Ireland hurling titles with the Premier in the 1950s and 1960s.

It was with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of former Marlfield and Tipperary great Theo English. Tipperary GAA extends our sincere sympathies to Theo’s wife Maureen and his family at this very sad time. May he Rest In Peace . pic.twitter.com/UaCKzNiAsb — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) January 10, 2021

He also won eight National Hurling Leagues and seven Munster hurling championships.

As a selector, he was part of Tipp’s All-Ireland winning backroom teams in 1971 and again under Babs Keating in 1989.