Tipperary hurling legend Theo English has died at the age of 90.

English won five senior All-Ireland hurling titles with the Premier in the 1950s and 1960s.

He also won eight National Hurling Leagues and seven Munster hurling championships.


As a selector, he was part of Tipp’s All-Ireland winning backroom teams in 1971 and again under Babs Keating in 1989.

 

