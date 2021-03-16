A grandfather who sexually abused three of his young granddaughters has been jailed for 11 years.

In her victim impact statement, one of the girls said her working parents had put their trust in her grandfather but he had made her do things no four-year-old should do.

The 77-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his victims’ identity, pleaded guilty to two sample counts of oral rape and 13 counts of sexual assault of the eldest girl in Co Tipperary between October 2011 and October 2014.

The girl also disclosed she had seen her younger five-year- old sister being abused by their grandfather on two occasions in 2016 to 2017.

He pleaded guilty to sixteen counts of oral rape and 19 counts of sexual assaults of a third granddaughter on dates between October 2010 and June 2013.