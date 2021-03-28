By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí have impounded a vehicle in Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

A car was detected by Gardaí in Cahir after it initially failed to stop.

The driver was discovered on the list of disqualified drivers on the Mobility App.

The car was impounded and Gardaí say prosecutions are to follow.

