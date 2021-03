By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Tipperary are attending the scene of a crash this morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 9am on the M7 eastbound between J27 Birdhill and J26 Nenagh West due to a sudden heavy hail shower.

No injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

Investigations are ongoing.