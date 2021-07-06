Kevin Galvin

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a serious hit and run which took place last night.

The incident took place at around 9pm in the townland of Tinvane, just outside Carrick-On-Suir in the south of the county.

Two women – one aged 70 and the other in her late 60s – were struck by a van while out walking. The vehicle continued into a ditch, where the driver fled the scene in the direction of the Piltown Road.

The two women were taken to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance to be treated for their injuries that are not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing in particular for motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them, anyone who was in the area or travelling in the townland of Tinvane at or before the incident to come forward.

They can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.