By Cillian Doyle.

Tipperary Gardaí are appealing for information on a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision

It happened on Tuesday evening the 18th of March 2021, in Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary.

Three passengers of the car were taken to Limerick Regional Hospital. One person (male, aged in his late teens) was in serious condition and has since passed away.

The N74 at Kilfeacle was closed for a period of time while a technical examination took place.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision or who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was driving on the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary town between 8pm and 9pm on the evening of the 18th March 2021, who may have camera (dash cam) footage, is also asked to contact Gardaí.