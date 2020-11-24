Tipperary company CoviSal is the first to introduce Rapid Testing for COVID-19 in the Republic.

Last week The European Union recommended the widespread adoption of quick antigen testing across EU states, in an effort to help stop the surge of the virus.

CoviSal based in Thurles have already begun dispatching the rapid tests that are being used across Europe and are awaiting approval from the HSE.

Speaking to Beat News, Company Director Arthur Griffith says this type of testing could be a game changer for the public.

“Up to now what we have done is reacted to COVID, this is taking the game to COVID and could be a game changer by screeninng first.

“We are tending to run away from COVID-19 rather than running at it and trying to deal with it. I think products like this will do that.”