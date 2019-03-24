Two Tipp brothers have topped the Sunday Times, ‘Irish Rich List’ for Munster.

Patrick and John Collison from Dromineer, Co.Tipperary run a online payment company ‘Stripe’ which has soared in 2019, increasing their net-worth to €5 billion.

As well as making an impact nationally ranking second overall, the brothers also are the richest in the eurozone under thirty.

U2 have kept the top spot as Ireland’s richest entertainers.

The band’s wealth’s increased by 15 million euro on last year to reach a worth of 662 million euro.

Boomtown Rats frontman, Bob Geldof, is a new entry to the entertainment top ten in eighth place and is worth 57 million euro.

