Patrick and John Collison are the second wealthiest people in the country.

The Tipperary brothers’ online payments company Stripe has added 2.75 billion euro to their wealth, bringing their worth to 7.75 billion euro.

The Weston Family who own Brown Thomas and Arnotts retain the top spot with an 11.8 billion euro fortune.

Sunday Times Irish Rich List Compiler, Colm Murphy says the Collision brothers are doing extremely well:

“They’re the big stars once again of this year’s rich list.”

“In terms of worldwide, they would now be seen as one of the top people in terms of digital media.”

“So the Tipp brothers saw their fortune from the stripe software increase by 55% in the last 12 months.”