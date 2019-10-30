A Tipp woman broke an ATM in Nenagh, Tipperary in order to stop her husband viewing his bank balance.

TipperaryLive reports that the woman inserted broken loyalty cards on several occasions between May 18th and June 16, 2018 in order to disable the ATM.

Nenagh District Court heard that the cost of repairs to the damaged ATM totalled €220.

Solicitor for the defence, David Peters, argued that his client had “a serious gambling problem” and had taken money from her husband’s account without him knowing.

The judge adjourned the case to facilitate a probation report and compensation.