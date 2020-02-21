A teenager who died at Indiependence music festival was found to have cocaine and ecstasy in his system, according to the Coroner’s Court.

Jack Downey from Clonmel Co. Tipperary was just 19-years-old when he died at Cork University Hospital on August 5th having been brought there from the music festival.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolser, who performed the post-mortem, stated that Jack died of organ failure with hyperthermia as a result of the ingestion of the two drugs.

A garda investigation is still ongoing.

Sympathies were extended to Jack’s family before the case was adjourned for mention until August 20th.

Image: Jack Downey