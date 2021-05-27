By Cillian Doyle.

A Tipperary TD says the backlog in Driver Theory tests is going to ‘cripple’ our economy.

Mattie McGrath says what he calls the ‘ineptitude’ of the RSA and the Department of Transport ‘beggars belief’.

It’s as over 100,000 people across the country are waiting on their Driver Theory tests, with many having tests rescheduled to centres over 100 kilometres away from their homes.

The test centre in Clonmel is currently taking people from as far away as Cork.

Earlier this month, The Road Safety Authority said it would make online theory tests available to all drivers at the end of May

At the moment, online assessments are only available to people who are sitting exams to get a learner permit for a bus or a truck.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Independent TD says it’s shocking the test isn’t yet available to be taken online:

“They are the most essential service”

“They are needed to get to work – to get on the road for sillage and contractors and cross-industries”