Kevin Galvin

A Tipperary restaurant is among three premises served closure orders by the Food Safety Authority in Ireland in May.

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant in Nenagh was closed for six days from Thursday 27th May, due to a number of issues, including falsifying food safety records.

A report from FSAI reports that issues with plumbing caused damage in the floor, with leeking of water in places, and parts of the floor missing and ‘not capable of being properly cleaned.’

The premises was also ‘not maintained in a clean and hygenic condition’.

The owner also revealed that food safety records were falsified, and completed ahead of time.

The closure order was subsequently lifted on June 1st.