Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €48,000 in cash in Co. Tipperary

The seizure was made on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Whilst on routine mobile patrol in Tipperary Town, Gardaí from the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit stopped a car on St Michael’s Avenue at around 7pm.

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and discovered approximately €48,000 in cash. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was brought to Tipperary Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Image: Cash seized, Garda Siochana