Gardaí in Tipperary took to Twitter earlier this week to demonstrate the risks learner drivers take when driving unaccompanied.

Cahir’s Road Policing Unit stopped a silver Ford Focus for speeding at 73kmh in a 50kmh zone.

On further investigation, Gardaí discovered that the motorist was driving the car unaccompanied on a learner permit.

The vehicle was impounded under the Clancy Agreement with proceedings to follow for both the driver and the owner of the vehicle.

