By Robbie Byrne

Gardaí in Tipperary have seized two cars in two unrelated motoring incidents.

The first occurred on Saturday, March 27th when the driver of a grey Honda Accord was stopped by Gardai in Cahir.

When Gardaí referred to their mobility app, it was revealed that the motorist was disqualified from driving.


The vehicle was impounded with proceedings to follow.

On another busy day for Gardaí in Cahir today (Monday, March 29th), the driver of a maroon-coloured Audi A4 was stopped after the mobility app flagged the vehicle for no road tax.

On closer inspection, the motorist was found to be driving the vehicle without a valid driving licence or insurance.

This vehicle was also seized with proceedings to follow.

Images: Garda Traffic

Share it: