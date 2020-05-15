Cahir gardaí have arrested a motorist for driving an untaxed vehicle with bald tyres while under the influence of a Class A drug.

Gardaí stopped the driver outside Clonmel, Co. Tipperary last night when their mobility app flagged that the car in question was untaxed.

A further inspection highlighted a number of dangerously bald tyres.

When tested, the motorist tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Mayo made another drug-driving related arrest earlier this week when they clocked a vehicle travelling at 204 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver tested positive for cocaine when tested by gardaí before being arrested. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

