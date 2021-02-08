An online business registered in Co Tipperary has been forced to close after it was found to be selling a highly toxic industrial chemical for weight loss.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served a closure order on FatBurney.com after it marketed 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) as a way to slim down.

DNP has serious and unpredictable side effects, including death.

There has been one recorded death from DNP use in Ireland and the UK National Poisons Information Service has recorded 32 deaths in the UK from 2007 to date.

#FoodAlert Recall of Weight Loss Capsules containing 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) sold online. For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/akUnqkwVzv. pic.twitter.com/RjhR0FAWfJ — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) February 1, 2021

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, expressed particular concern over the closure order.

“There are serious health risks from taking slimming products purchased online which are not linked to a registered food business and we are urging consumers to remain very cautious and to only buy from established food businesses.

“Following an investigation, a Closure Order was served on a food business marketing and selling 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) which is a highly toxic industrial chemical which has been abused as a ‘fat burner’ to achieve rapid weight loss.

“It is illegal for DNP to be sold for use as a weight loss product and it is not allowed in food.”

She added: “The operation of any illegal food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be brought to bear to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at serious risk.”

Image: DNP Sample Image, FSAI