By Dean Egan.

Tinder says it’s gearing itself up for a “summer of love” as the roll out of the Covid vaccine progresses.

The dating app’s owner Match – which also oversees Hinge – is forecasting a 24% increase in revenues from last year, over the next couple of months.

The number of people with a profile dropped at the start of the pandemic, but 11.1 million people globally are now subscribed.