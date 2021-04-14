By Joleen Murphy

A number of dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge, are integrating background checks into its service.

The move, which aims to address safety issues in online dating, would inform users of a potential partners’ public criminal records.

Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell fears the technology could bring its own problems.

“First of all they could gather wrong information about people.

“Secondly, people could maliciously put up abusive information that would be included in a background check.

“Thirdly, there is that business of privacy where somebody has a minor conviction at some stage where somebody does not doesn’t necessarily want things said about them.”