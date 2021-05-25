Time limits will return when indoor dining resumes later in the Summer.

Failte Ireland is publishing its guidelines for the hospitality sector later and it’s expected to include a one hour and 45 minute time limit for indoor visits to pubs and restaurants.

However, there will be no limit for outdoor dining.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association of Ireland says they can work with this.

“Last year it worked extremely well for the hospitality industry.”

“We implemented the guidelines the best we could, and we’re looking forward to these being published so people can start to plan for the reopening across the country.”