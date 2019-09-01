Social media giant Tiktok is setting up a major base in Dublin, as part of a European focus by Chinese owners, tech giants Bytedance.

The app – which allows users to make short videos to share online – is hugely popular among the under-25 age group, and is spurred on by celebrity users.

The group plan to have functions such as international quality control, safety, legal policy and customer service in the capital, and hire around 100 people – according to a report by Róisín Burke in today’s Sunday Business Post.

The app has 1.2 billion downloads worldwide with 500 million active users estimated, and has been outperforming major apps like facebook, WhatsApp, and Insagram by downloads and usage.