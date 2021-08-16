By Dean Egan.

A global line-up of political figures will be in New Ross, County Wexford for the Kennedy Summer School 2021, and tickets are guaranteed to disappear fast.

Events will take place from September 2nd to 4th in-person at St Michael’s Theatre in the town with some events being streamed online. A limited number of event tickets €10 each will go on sale in pods of 4 on August 25th at 12 noon, bookings can be made online via https://www.kennedysummerschool.ie

Festival Director Eamonn Hore of Wexford County Council said, “We are delighted to be in a position to host the Summer School and indeed to be able to host in-person events. In saying that, we have a small capacity for our events, therefore, to enable as many people as possible to enjoy the events we are selling tickets in pods of 4.”

Following this opening speech, Seamus Whelan, son of the late Noel Whelan, the founder of the Kennedy Summer School, will take to the stage. Seamus will offer the opening address for the inaugural ‘Noel Whelan Interview’.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Seamus said,

“The Kennedy Summer School meant a lot to my Dad. He particularly loved the opportunity he got each year to sit down and have a long conversation with one person about their work and their life. I’m really happy that there will be a Noel Whelan interview every year and I’m delighted that I will be there in September to introduce the first one which will be with Professor Luke O’Neill.”

50 tickets in pods of 4 will be available for sale for each of the individual Kennedy Summer School events at St. Michael’s Theatre and 200 tickets in pods of 4 will be available for booking for the premiere screening of Peggy Walsh’s short film featuring the visiting of John F. Kennedy to New Ross in 1963. All event tickets will be available to purchase online from 12 noon on August 25th at www.kennedysummerschool.ie

Tickets are dependent on government guidelines at the time of the event and subject to change.