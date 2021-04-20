By Joleen Murphy

Ticket touting legislation is being brought before Cabinet Ministers this morning.

It aims to ban the reselling of tickets above face value for live events.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is bringing the Bill, which could impose fines of up to 100 thousand euro or a maximum two years in prison for anyone who is convicted.

Ticket touting legislation was first suggested by former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock who welcomes today’s move.

“When I started out campaigning for this four years ago, I thought it was something that could be achieved and could be changed by law to make sure that hard pressed punters don’t have to be parted with ten times the face value of a ticket in order to get access to a match or concert.

“I think this is very positive news that this is being brought to Cabinet by Leo Varadkar today.”

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Vishnu R Nair