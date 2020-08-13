A thunderstorm warning has been issued for all of Munster.

The status yellow alert will take effect at 3pm this afternoon and will run until midnight.

Met Éireann says there will be torrential downpours, with possible hail and flooding.

Gavin Gallagher a forecaster at Met Éireann says some areas will be badly hit.

“We can expect thunderstorms to develop through Munster this afternoon and evening. Judging by the nature of thunderstorms, not all areas will be impacted.

“The areas that do see a thunderstorm, there will be torrential downpours of rain and perhaps hail as well in some areas.

“This very heavy rainfall and hail will lead to spot flooding in some areas.”