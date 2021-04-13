A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus in Carrick-on-Suir.

The girl was playing near her home when she was hit by the bus at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

An army helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time after the incident.

Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course. The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at scene.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragedy, and have appealed for witnesses with mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact them.

The scene has now been preserved pending a forensic examination.