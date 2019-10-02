Three weather warnings have been issued by Met Eireann ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lorenzo.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Finally, a status yellow rainfall warning is in place for the entire country.

It’s expected Hurricane Lorenzo will be downgraded to a powerful storm by the time it reaches our shores.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is meeting this morning to discuss the latest forecasts and the measures that will need to be taken in advance of the storm arriving in Ireland.