Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three teenagers in relation to a violent incident that occurred at a Dart station last month.

Two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following events at Howth Junction station on April 1st.

Videos of an alleged assault from that date went viral online and show a young woman falling between the train and the platform, in an attempt to dodge a group of teenagers.

During the course of five searches in north Dublin on Thursday morning, gardaí seized clothes, bicycles and mobile phones.

The teenagers are being held at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.