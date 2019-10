23 drivers – 3 of them in the South East – have been detected speeding during the first three hours of National Slow Down Day.

One of those was driving at 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at Ballykinsella in Waterford.

In Tipperary, a driver was clocked doing 110 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Clonmel and a Wexford motorist was doing 63 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on whitemill Road.

Gardaí will be out in force clamping down on speeding until seven o’clock tomorrow morning.