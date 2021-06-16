By Cillian Doyle.

It’s called the Suny South East for a reason!

Three counties in the South East place in the five sunniest counties on the map of Ireland.

New research by Active Iron shows that Wexford recorded the highest amount of sunshine per year with 1,600 hours

In the number two spot is Waterford with 1,580 hours of sunshine followed by 1,540 hours in Carlow.

Coming in at fourth and fifth, it’s Longford and Cavan with 1,520 and 1,440 hours of sunshine each.

Tipperary and Kilkenny didn’t make the cut for the top five, as they recorded 1,380 and 1,314 hours respectively.

