Three Ireland has launched its 5G Broadband in Waterford.

5G is the fifth, and latest, generation of wireless technology.

It’s a step up from 4G and offers much faster speeds for everything we do online.

The service is now available for customers in Waterford City, Ballybeg, Lisduggan, Larchville and other areas.

From today, Three is also offering an engineer-install service for all customers.

5G Broadband offers speeds faster than many fixed line solutions, with the ability to quickly self-install the same day in many cases.