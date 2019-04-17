Three pro-choice campaigners have joined Michelle Obama on the ‘TIME 100’ list.

Grainne Griffin, Orla O’Connor and Ailbhe Smyth are named as influential people for their work on the Together for Yes campaign.

They are included in the ‘icon’ section alongside the former American first lady, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga has told Time their courageousness will be an inspiration for generations to come.

She wrote: “They put the experiences of women and the needs of their country first.

“Their incredible tenacity and integrity and courageousness will be an inspiration for generations to come.”

TIME release the 100 list annually, recognising people for changing the world.

Six people grace the cover of the Time 100 list- Mohammad Salah, Dwyane Johnson, Taylor Swift, Sandra Oh, Gayle King and Nancy Pelosi.

Salah’s inclusion is accompanied by an essay penned by Last Week Tonight host (and Liverpool fan) John Oliver.

“Mo Salah is a better human being than he is a football player,” writes Oliver.

“And he’s one of the best football players in the world.”