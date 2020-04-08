Three people in their 20s are in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Co. Carlow overnight.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating the single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at The Forge Cross, Castlemore, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

A car left the road and collided with the corner of a house on the crossroad of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road at approximately 2 am.

Gardaí attended the scene and three persons were injured in the car.

All three people were removed to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and are in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30 am. and 2.15 am. this morning who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage to contact Tullow Garda Station.

