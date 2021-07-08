The N7 inbound has reopened following a fatal collision last night.

Three men lost their lives after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

At 11:40pm last night, a car drove the wrong way onto the N7 inbound, and collided with a lorry at Rathcoole before bursting into flames.

The lorry driver was brought to Tallaght hospital with serious injuries.

The car failed to stop for Gardai earlier in the evening but was not being pursued at the time of the crash.

A stretch of the N7 was closed over night and for a time this morning but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.