Gardaí in Waterford investigating the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon have made a number of arrests.

Three persons have been arrested, one woman (27 years) and two men (30 years & 32 years). The woman is detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and the two men are detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and all are being held in custody at Waterford Garda Station .

The injured man in his 40’s remains in critical condition.