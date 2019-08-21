Gardaí investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Cavan last week have arrested three more people.

A significant amount of cash was also recovered after searches were carried out in Meath yesterday.

In the early hours of last Wednesday morning, an attempt was made to rip an ATM out of a wall on Main Street in Virgina, Co Cavan.

One man was arrested at the scene while two other men were arrested later that day. Two have since been released without charge.

€300,000 in cash was also recovered.

Yesterday evening gardaí carried out further searches in Meath.

A significant quantity of cash was recovered and three further arrests were made.

Two men aged in their 30s – one with an address in Northern Ireland – have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for money laundering offences.

They are being detained at Kells and Navan Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.