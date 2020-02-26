Three men were rushed to hospital after they were attacked by a gang of burglars in a case of mistaken identity.

The incident occured at Southern Gardens at around 3:30am last Friday morning.

A gang of five men broke into a house and threatened and assaulted a group of students who were staying there.

They were carrying weapons and three people ended up with injuries and were brought to St Luke’s Hospital.

Six windows in the house were smashed by the intruders.

Gardaí believe the gang were looking for someone in particular, but that they broke into the wrong house.