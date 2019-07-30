It’s emerged three men from Sudan who entered Ireland last week were hiding in an Irish indie bands tour truck.

The men were discovered in Galway last Friday hiding inside the spare tyre compartment of the lorry used by Two Door Cinema Club.

A Garda investigation has been launched.

The band has tweeted to say they’d travelled hundreds of miles including an 18 hour ferry crossing from France.

They say they hope the men are treated with compassion, and that they are welcomed into their new local community.