Digital Desk Staff

It has been established that the three men found in the back of a lorry passed through Rosslare Port on their way into Ireland.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are continuing investigations into possible immigration offences following the search of a lorry yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 4.20pm, a lorry arrived at Park West, Clondalkin after coming into the country via Rosslare Port earlier that day.

Gardaí directed the driver to open the lorry, where three men were found located in the trailer.

The three men are currently being held in Ballyfermot Garda station receiving medical attention.

The trailer has been detained for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are making no further information available at this time.