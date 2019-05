Gardaí have confirmed that three men who were arrested yesterday have been charged in relation to the ongoing Drogheda feud.

Officers found a burnt-out car yesterday afternoon.

Their subsequent investigations led to the arrests of three men for criminal damage.

The feud has led to 74 serious incidents in the town, to date, including a spate of petrol bomb attacks and an attempted murder.

The men are due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court today at 6pm.