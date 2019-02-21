Three men have been arrested after drugs worth €250,000 were seized during a number of searches by gardaí yesterday.

Residences in Enniskerry, Tallaght and Ballymun in Dublin were searched as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting an organised criminal group operating in the Dublin and Wicklow areas.

Cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €250,000, as well as €20,000 in cash, were seized.

Three men aged 41, 37 and 28 were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Bray and Ballymun garda stations.

The operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local gardaí.

