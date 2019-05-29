Three men have been arrested after drugs worth €210,000 were seized in Dublin today.

A number of searches were carried out this morning in Ballybough in the north inner city during a planned operation targeting organised crime.

Eight flats were searched and three cars were seized.

The searches led to the recovery of cocaine and mixing agent with an estimated street value of €210,000, along with the seizure of €6,800 in cash.

A Rolex watch, valued at €4,500, and small amounts of cannabis were also seized in addition to an air rifle, an axe, a Taser, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Two men in their 40s were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station for questioning.

One is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs trafficking Act, 1996 while a second man is detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A third man in his 30s was arrested on foot of a warrant and brought before the courts.

The operation was led by the Mountjoy Detective Unit and Mountjoy Community Action Team supported by Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.