Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fight between a group of people in Tipperary yesterday morning.

One man was hospitalised following the incident which happened at around 1am at Cooleens Close in Clonmel, however he has since been discharged.

Another man was arrested at the scene and later charged in relation to the incident.

This morning a man and woman in their 40s and two other men in their 30s and 60s were detained after a number of homes in Clonmel were searched.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward.

Image: Clonmel Garda Station